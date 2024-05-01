  • Menu
Keep an eye on illegal liquor stocks

Nagar Kurnool Election Expenditure Observer Saurab has directed Excise Officers to focus on illegal stock of liquor in villages and towns during the election campaign.

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool Election Expenditure Observer Saurab has directed Excise Officers to focus on illegal stock of liquor in villages and towns during the election campaign. On Wednesday, Election Expenditure Observer Saurab held a meeting with Excise officials along with District Collector Uday Kumar at the Collectorate video conference meeting hall.

Speaking on this occasion, he suggested that excise officers should work in coordination. Bars and liquor shops should be inspected and relevant records of daily liquor sales should be checked from time to time. Officials want to keep a vigil on the sales after 10 pm to follow the rules of election. It is advised to take special measures. It is advised to keep a strong vigilance at the checkposts in the border areas.

They want to keep a constant vigil on the sale of liquor and the transport of goods going to shops. It is advised to conduct regular inspections by the authorities. District Excise Officer, Gayatri officials and others participated in this meeting.

