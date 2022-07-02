Keeping TPCC on spot of worry, VH Rao meets Yashwant Sinha

Hyderabad: The dissidence is wide open in the State Congress unit. Senior leaders in the party are seem to have a difference in opinion with TPCC leadership's decision to skip the meeting with Opposition Parties Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, who arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon.

Defying the TPCC's orders, former MP V Hanumantha Rao met Yashwant Sinha even as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was greeting him at Begumpet airport.

Putting the Congress leadership in a spot of bother, the TPCC has decided to skip the meeting with Opposition Parties Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha here on Saturday.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy had already announced that State Congress leaders would not meet any leader, who meets TRS leaders.

He had even said that Yashwant Sinha was Trinamool Congress's candidate and not Congress candidate. "Congress is only extending support," Revanth Reddy had said on Thursday.

But this stand appears to have not gone well with a few senior leaders in the party. Former MP V Hanumantha Rao along with a few other party workers went to Begumpet airport and met Yashwant Sinha.

Interestingly, the TPCC was conducting Sarvodaya training programmes at Bala Vikas Kendra, Keesara. It was formally launched by TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud.

As part of the training programme, State Congress leaders are discussing on the measures to strengthen the party, promoting the party's ideologies and other aspects.