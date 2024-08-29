Keerthika, 10th Topper, Receives Award At Ravindra Bharathi

Yesterday, Keerthika, the 10th topper, was felicitated with an award at Ravindra Bharathi, in the presence of esteemed guests and students.

The event was made even more special by our school students who performed a vibrant cultural dance, showcasing their talent and enthusiasm. The audience was mesmerized by their energetic performance, which was a perfect blend of music, dance, and culture.

The award ceremony was a moment of pride for Keerthika, her parents, and our school. We congratulate Keerthika on her outstanding achievement and wish her continued success in all her future endeavors.

The cultural dance performance by our students was a testament to their hard work and dedication. We are proud of our students for showcasing their skills and bringing laurels to our school.