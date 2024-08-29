Live
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Takes a Firm Stand on Encroachments, Issues Notice to His Own Family Member
- Keerthika, 10th Topper, Receives Award At Ravindra Bharathi
- Purandeshwari says no decision made on joining of YSRCP leaders in BJP
- PM Modi invited to SCO meeting in Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Office
- MLC Kavitha Returns to X (Twitter) After 165 Days
- Telangana CM’s brother among 240 people to get notice for alleged encroachment
- Kangana Ranaut meets BJP chief Nadda after backlash over remarks on farmer's protest
- Tenders likely to be invited by next month
- Most Indian firms progressing to mid-level maturity stage on AI: Report
- Director Om Raut Calls Prabhas “Flop-Proof”, Invites Mean Comments From Fans
Just In
Keerthika, 10th Topper, Receives Award At Ravindra Bharathi
Yesterday, Keerthika, the 10th topper, was felicitated with an award at Ravindra Bharathi, in the presence of esteemed guests and students.
Yesterday, Keerthika, the 10th topper, was felicitated with an award at Ravindra Bharathi, in the presence of esteemed guests and students.
The event was made even more special by our school students who performed a vibrant cultural dance, showcasing their talent and enthusiasm. The audience was mesmerized by their energetic performance, which was a perfect blend of music, dance, and culture.
The award ceremony was a moment of pride for Keerthika, her parents, and our school. We congratulate Keerthika on her outstanding achievement and wish her continued success in all her future endeavors.
The cultural dance performance by our students was a testament to their hard work and dedication. We are proud of our students for showcasing their skills and bringing laurels to our school.