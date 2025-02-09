  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Kejriwal’s friendship with KCR family sank AAP: Mahesh Goud

Kejriwal’s friendship with KCR family sank AAP: Mahesh Goud
x
Highlights

In response to the outcome of the Delhi Assembly elections, in which the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, faced defeat and the BJP secured a majority of seats, PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud identified two primary factors contributing to Kejriwal's decline.

Hyderabad: In response to the outcome of the Delhi Assembly elections, in which the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, faced defeat and the BJP secured a majority of seats, PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud identified two primary factors contributing to Kejriwal's decline. The first factor is Kejriwal's alliance with the BRS party, while the second is his perception of the Congress party as an adversary.

The PCC president asserted that Kejriwal’s association with the BRS party, headed by K Chandrashekar Rao, has inflicted significant damage on the AAP's standing. Moreover, allegations involving Kejriwal and his associates related to the liquor business with KCR's daughter, Kavitha, have undermined the AAP’s credibility. Additionally, Kejriwal's choice to reject a coalition with the Congress party has inadvertently benefited the BJP in the elections.

"Kejriwal was able to establish a national presence with the emphasis on corruption-free governance; however, the allegations surrounding the liquor scandal have significantly damaged his reputation and undermined the integrity of the Aam Aadmi Party," Mahesh Kumar Goud pointed out.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick