Maintaining health during summer is imperative. Kenvue, a science-based global consumer health company, has recommended its ORSL WHO ORS portfolio to address diarrheal dehydration and the new ERZL for everyday hydration needs. These products effectively combat heat exhaustion, tiredness, and fatigue occurring in various situations.

The company clarified the well-established scientific and safety assessment of sucralose, which is recognised by global health authorities including Codex, EFSA, FSSAI, and CDSCO.

Additionally, the formulations align with 2023 WHO guidelines regarding non-sugar sweeteners to reduce unhealthy weight gain risks. Working closely with healthcare professionals and associations for decades, Kenvue ensures their liquid and powder portfolios meet rigorous safety standards. This initiative aims to provide reliable healthcare solutions during extreme heat conditions, ensuring citizens remain hydrated and resilient against seasonal illnesses through scientifically backed oral rehydration therapies and functional food products designed for modern health requirements.