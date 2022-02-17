Keshampet: Smartphones distributed to Asha workers

Keshampet: Mandal MPP Ravider Yadav said that the services rendered to Asha workers by Chief Minister K Chandra Shekar Rao in the State are unforgettable and he is constantly supporting the Asha workers and paving way for their welfare. Ravinder Yadav distributed smartphones to Asha workers at Keshampet mandal government hospital on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravinder Yadav said that KCR is paying higher salaries to Asha workers than in any other State in the country. He lauded the Asha workers for their continuous efforts during the pandemic to help the people.

He said that the government provided smartphones to Asha workers to provide better services to the people. Keshampet ZPTC Tandra Vishala Shravan Reddy, Market Committee vice chairman Narayan Reddy, sarpanchs Venkat Reddy, Naveen Kumar, Thirumal Reddy Srilatha Srinivaslu, TRS leaders Venugopal Chari, Balwant Reddy, Thirumal Reddy Srinivaslu and others were present.