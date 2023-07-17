Key post to Ponguleti, a warning bell for Revanth!

Hyderabad: Election heat has started in Telangana. Major parties are sharpening their strategies with the aim of winning the assembly elections. Unforeseen developments are taking place in the main opposition Congress in the State. The high command is making many calculations. It seems that all the key decisions are being made from Delhi.

In this context, the high command has given priority to former MP Ponguleti, who has exceptionally recently joined the party. Co-chairman of the key campaign committee. Along with knowing KCR's shortcomings, Ponguleti, who is an economically important social group, is being strategically given priority. Party sources say that there is another reason behind this.

Recently, TPCC president Revanth Reddy's comments regarding CM candidate and free electricity have become a headache for the party. In this background, it seems that the high command is directly stepping into the field of the leaders' behavior. Part of that is increasing the importance of capable leaders.

With this, the high command recognized Ponguleti as a person who is fully aware of BRS chief KCR's political strategies along with Reddy's influence in the social class. Ponguleti succeeded in rallying the opponents of KCR. In this background, he was assigned a key position. Party sources say that the developments and the priority given to Ponguleti are indirectly becoming an alert time for Revanth.