Khairatabad, Telugu Thalli flyovers in Hyderabad opened for traffic after 40 days

Khairatabad and Telugu Thalli flyovers in Hyderabad which were shut in the view of secretariat demolition were opened on Tuesday after 40 days. The officials said that the vehicles will be allowed in a single way from today.

The demolition works of secretariat began on July 7 following which all roads leading to the complex had been barricaded.

The government also restricted the entry of media into the secretariat to cover the demolition works raising several doubts about the demolition. Even the Congress claimed that government was hunting for Old Nizam's hidden treasure under the secretariat due to which the government was maintaining high secrecy over demolition.

However, the government permitted the media to cover the demolition on the directions of the High Court which told the government the public should be aware of the happenings in the state. The government said that they had closed the roads as there is a danger of accidents happening while demolishing the high-rise buildings.