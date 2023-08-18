  • Menu
Khairtabad Ganesh theme revealed

A poster featuring a colossal 63-feet clay Ganesh idol along with two other clay idols unveiled

Hyderabad: With just a month left for Ganesh festival, the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee members has revealed the theme for 2023. They unveiled a poster featuring a colossal 63-feet clay Ganesh idol along with two other clay idols.

On the right side of the main Ganesh idol will be the revered ‘Sri Veerabhadra Swamy’ idoland on the left, the ‘Sri Panchamukha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy’ will be placed.

A specially made trolley will carry all these idols in a grand procession to Hussainsagar on the Immersion Day.

