Live
- 3M India enables Solar-Powered Healthcare Infrastructure for Last-Mile Access to rural Medical Services
- "Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud "was the Symbol of BC's Self Respect. DC Valluri Kranti
- Consul General of America meets Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
- Scholarships for Students
- Decision to Withhold Temple Development Funds Sparks Controversy
- Andhra Pradesh: Newly appointed MLCs under governor quota takes oath, thanks Jagan
- Yulu Partners with Zepto to Scale Green Hyperlocal Deliveries
- Vijay- Sam’s ‘Kushi’ gets clean ‘U’ censor!
- Saiyami Kher says Yuvraj Singh’s story inspired her
- World Mosquito Day 2023 Date, history, and significance
Just In
Khairtabad Ganesh theme revealed
Highlights
A poster featuring a colossal 63-feet clay Ganesh idol along with two other clay idols unveiled
Hyderabad: With just a month left for Ganesh festival, the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee members has revealed the theme for 2023. They unveiled a poster featuring a colossal 63-feet clay Ganesh idol along with two other clay idols.
On the right side of the main Ganesh idol will be the revered ‘Sri Veerabhadra Swamy’ idoland on the left, the ‘Sri Panchamukha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy’ will be placed.
A specially made trolley will carry all these idols in a grand procession to Hussainsagar on the Immersion Day.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS