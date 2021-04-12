Khammam: 3 women constables fined for triple driving, no helmet, talking over phone

Khammam: Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier on Sunday imposed fine on three women constables for violating traffic rules.

Three women constables working with the city armed reserved police wing in the town, were assigned to duty at YS Sharmila's 'Sankalpa Sabha' at Pavilion Grounds in the city on Friday.

The trio went to duty on a two-wheeler (Registration number TS04FD0822), without wearing helmet and speaking on mobile phone. This was recorded by CCTV cameras.

Newly appointed Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier observed the CCTV footage and became serious as the constables had violated traffic rules.

On Sunday, he ordered departmental enquiry for taking disciplinary action and also imposed a fine of Rs 3,300 against them.