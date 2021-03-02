Khammam: A Child Mistakenly Eats Rat Poison Thinking That It Is A Biscuit

Children try to eat whatever they see... They do not know what is good and what is bad. That's why parents take care of their children until they are a little older. However, a small child has eaten rat poison thinking that it was a biscuit. The tragic incident took place in Khammam district. Going into details... Tejawat Mangilal and Sirisha, a couple who belong to the Karepally area, are illiterate writers. They have two children, a daughter and a son.

The five-year-old daughter was playing with the other children. But on the way, the child found an envelope like a biscuit packet. She came home and got that packet. When there were small bills in it, she thought they were biscuits and the child ate them. But the child does not know that they are life-threatening poison. When she got it home, even their parents could not recognize it. Looking at the cover, the parents pulled it out and threw it aside as both of them could not study.

The baby could not recognize that he had eaten a dangerous object. The sleeping baby fell ill that night. He was taken to a government hospital in Karepally on Monday morning. Then, they took the child to Khammam Government Hospital. However, the small child breathed her last. Parental illiteracy is the main drawback in this case. Some locals outraged that how such deadly rats poison is dumped on the road. Some allege that the baby died due to negligence.