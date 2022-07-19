Khammam: Additional DGP Y Nagi Reddy visits flood-hit village

Khammam: Additional Director General of Police Y Nagi Reddy along with Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier, SP Dr G Vineeth, ASP B Rohith Raju visited flood-affected tribal villages under the Dummagudem mandal.

He inspected services provided to flood victims and interacted with them. He inspected sanitation works in villages and gave instructions to the staff. He also listen the issues of flood victims during the interaction.