Khammam: Ajay lays stones for development works

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Sunday laid the foundation stones for several development works to be undertaken at a cost of 5.83 crore.

He laid foundation for CC roads in the 20th division (Ramachandraya Nagar), 32nd division (Zaheerpura), 50th division (Mamillagudem), 57th division (Ramanagutta SC Colony & Hanuman Nagar), community hall and CC drains in 7th division (Tekulapally and Lakshmi Nagar), CC roads and CC side drains in 8th division (Gopalapuram) etc.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that no other constituency received as much funds as Khammam city. He added that many more development works would be taken up and completed in time.

City Mayor PunukolluNeeraja, DCCB Chairman Kurakula Nagabhushanam, Suda Chairman Vijay Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, and others were present.