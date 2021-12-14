Khammam: All set for counting of local bodies MLC votes

Khammam: Officials are gearing up to make all arrangements for the MLC election counting. The election was conducted on December 10 peacefully in the district. As many as 738 voters cast their votes. All ballot boxes are stored in strong rooms with tight security. The counting process will be held at DPRC building on Tuesday.

District Collector VP Gautham directed that tables be set up separately for counting, counting first priority votes and the next second priority votes. No papers, pens and cellphones would be allowed in the counting hall. All the agents of the candidates and agents should come by 7 am and the counting would begin at 8 am.

Earlier, the Collector addressed a training programme for the election counting staff. He asked them to be aware of all rules and procedures as regards the counting.

Election Observer Sudharshan Reddy, Additional Collector N Madhusudhan Training Officers Sriram, Sailendra and counting staff participated in the programme.