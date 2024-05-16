Khammam: Bhadradri Brahmotsavam fetches less revenue

Khammam : The income of Sri Ramanavami Brahmotsavam organised last month by Bhadrachalam Sita Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam has fallen short of expectations.

According to officers, the Bhadradri Devasthanam spent Rs 2,37,30,121 but the income was Rs 1,89,61,124. Of this, Rs 93,01,450 came through sale sector tickets, and included Rs 2,85,000 and Rs 1,116 worth of indirect services. Antaralaya Archana Seva was registered by 279 individuals, who paid Rs 91,740 through the postal department. 2,531 packets of Talambras were sent through the department, bringing in Rs 75,930. 46,400 packets were sent through TSRTC cargo services, earning Rs 23.2 lakh. 31,518 packets were sold at the counter, bringing in Rs 7,87,950. The sale of prasads generated an income of Rs 56,59,350.

Information is yet to come regarding sale of VVIP tickets worth Rs 10,000 each, VIP tickets worth Rs 5,000 each, and the costly tickets sold in the CM sector. Details are also awaited on the Rs 7,500 bilateral ticket proceeds.



A devotee of Lord Rama said due to the election period, fewer number of devotees witnessed Brahmotsavam of Lord Rama this year.

