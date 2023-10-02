Khammam: BJP Kisan Morcha joins ‘Swachh’ initiative

Khammam: Responding to the Prime Minister’s call for cleanliness, a considerable number of BJP leaders enthusiastically embraced the initiative for ‘One Hour of Shramdaan for Swachhata’ here on Sunday. The event was orchestrated by the BJP Kisan Morcha, under the leadership of State President Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy.

Reddy, accompanied by fellow BJP leaders and local farmers, actively engaged in a cleanliness drive within the 7th division of the Khammam Municipal Corporation.

Addressing the gathering, Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy called upon the public to participate wholeheartedly in this cleanliness drive, inspired by the call of our beloved leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the event, Sridhar Reddy also honored the sanitation workers of the Municipality, recognizing their invaluable contributions. The program saw participation from BJP corporator Dongala Satyanarayana and other prominent leaders.