Khammam: BJP launches major outreach to OBCs

Khammam: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a major programme to reach out to OBC sections, and launched a 8-day programme called "PallePalleku OBC Intintiki campaign'on Thursday. The programme will conclude on April 14.

As part of the campaign, the party leaders launched the outreach in the erstwhile Khammam district. They started interacting with the people and are explaining the BJP government's achievements in the last nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At a programme launched in Chandrugonda in the Kothagudem district, OBC district convener K V Ranga Kiran explained to the people about the various welfare programmes rolled out for their betterment. They distributed pamphlets explaining about the BJP achievements.

Ranga Kiran said the union NDA government was striving for developing the country in all aspects. He said the Congress and the BRS governmentshad failed to provide welfare to the OBC people. He said the party stood by the BC people and was giving them top priority in all central schemes. He said the BJP government was giving Rs 5 lakh health insurance scheme to everyone in the country. It also 27 OBC ministers, which shows BJP commitment to the BC people.

Party OBC leaders Akula Nageswara Rao, G Nagender Prasad Goud, D Vijay, G Ramesh, Y Srinivas and other leaders participated in the programme.