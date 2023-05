Khammam: BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy lambasts Tamil Nadu Minister Mano Thangaraj

Khammam : BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy criticised Tamil Nadu Minister Mano Thangaraj’s disparaging comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The BJP co-incharge of Tamil Nadu demanded the State Chief Minister Stalin to remove Minister Mano Thangaraj from the cabinet immediately.

He also blasted opposition parties’ unfounded charges about the new Parliament building’s inauguration event.

He stated that Prime Minister Naredra is a visionary leader who is continually striving for the country’s progress. He claimed that the country became powerful under Modi’s leadership.