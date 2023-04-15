  • Menu
Khammam: BRS leaders should be booked for fire accident says Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy consoling fire accident victims at Cheemalapadu in Khammam district on Friday.
Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy consoling fire accident victims at Cheemalapadu in Khammam district on Friday.

Highlights

Khammam: Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy came down heavily on the BRS leaders and the government on the fire accident in the district.On Friday, he...

Khammam: Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy came down heavily on the BRS leaders and the government on the fire accident in the district.

On Friday, he visited the village under Singareni mandal in the district and consoled fire accident victims and extended support to them. He handed over Rs 50,000 each from his pocket and expressed anger at the incident.

Ponguleti demanded the TRS leaders should be held responsible for the incident and cases should file against the district party president Tata Madhsudhan and Wyra MLA Ramulu Naik. He said because of their carelessness the incident took place and three persons died and seven were badly injured.

He demanded the government to immediately announce Rs 50 lakh ex- gratia for the kin of the deceased persons and Rs 25 lakh for the injured. He assured victims all help on the occasion.

Leaders Muvva Vijay Babu, Tulluri Brahmaiah, Borra Raja Sekhar and others were present on the occasion.

