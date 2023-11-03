Khammam: BRS will romp home in polls, says Kandala

Palair (Khammam): The BRS candidate from Paleru constituency Kandala Upender Reddy has intensified his election campaign. On Thursday, he visited Seethli Thanda, Mandadinarsayyagudem and Bikari Thanda villages in Kusumanchi mandal and urged people to vote for development which would be possible with the BRS party only.

Around 8 families from Seethli Tanda joined the BRS party in the presence of Kandala during the campaign. Speaking on this occasion, he assured to ensure every promise given to the people in the party manifesto is fulfilled in its letter and spirit. “Every town in the Paleru constituency is my own town, I am your child, and I will do whatever you want whenever, wherever, wherever needed,” he appealed.