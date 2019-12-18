Khammam: Collector RV Karnan inspects paddy procurement centres in Kusumanchi, Nelakondapally

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan has inspected the paddy procurement centres at Kusumanchi and Nelakondapally mandals on Wednesday. He visited the Kusumanchi paddy centre run by the Indira Kranthi Padakam (IKP) and inspected the facilities provided there. He directed the officials to transport the procured paddy to the silos immediately.



Later, he visited Nelokondapally agricultural market. After checking the moisture content of the paddy, he interacted with the farmers and sought to know about the problems if any they were facing at the procurement centre. Joint Collector Hanumanth Kodimba, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Priyanka, District Civil Supplies Officer Rajendra Prasad and others accompanied the Collector.