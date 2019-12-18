Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Khammam: Collector RV Karnan inspects paddy procurement centres in Kusumanchi, Nelakondapally

Khammam: Collector RV Karnan inspects paddy procurement centres in Kusumanchi, Nelakondapally
Highlights

District Collector RV Karnan has inspected the paddy procurement centres at Kusumanchi and Nelakondapally mandals on Wednesday.

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan has inspected the paddy procurement centres at Kusumanchi and Nelakondapally mandals on Wednesday. He visited the Kusumanchi paddy centre run by the Indira Kranthi Padakam (IKP) and inspected the facilities provided there. He directed the officials to transport the procured paddy to the silos immediately.

Later, he visited Nelokondapally agricultural market. After checking the moisture content of the paddy, he interacted with the farmers and sought to know about the problems if any they were facing at the procurement centre. Joint Collector Hanumanth Kodimba, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Priyanka, District Civil Supplies Officer Rajendra Prasad and others accompanied the Collector.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top