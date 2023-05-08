Khammam: Collector VP Gautham inspects grain procurement centre

Khammam : District Collector VP Gautham conducted surprise inspections a grain collection centre set up at Paleru village in Kusumanchi mandal on Monday. He enquired about how much grain has been procured so far. He told officials to speed up procurement of grains and ensure that farmers do not face any difficulties. He also sought details of OPMS registrations. He ordered that vehicles should be provided immediately for the transport of the collected grains.

Monitoring should be done immediately after the loading and unloading process, he directed.

Later, the Collected inspected Sri Sainath Modern Rice Mill in Bonakal Road, Sriramnagar, and Bhagyalakshmi Rice Mills in Kothur Dhamsalapuram and inspected the grain collection.

He enquired that how much grain has been allocated to the mills, how much has been collected so far, and how much grain is being unloaded every day.

Collector VP Gautham said that as the collection is much less than the target and the unloading is slow, the speed should be increased, at least 4 lorries should be unloaded per day and the collection target should be met quickly.

He warned that action will be taken if millers are negligent and cutting from farmers for collection and action will be taken if complaints are received against the mills.

DRDO Vidyachandana, district cooperation officer Vijayakumari, district civil supplies officer Rajender, civil supplies district manager Somulu, Agriculture department AD Sunitha, Kusumanchi MPP Srinivas, MPDO Karunakar Reddy, tehsildar Menon, and other officials were present.