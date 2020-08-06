Khammam: Cops above 50 loose sleep as corona cases go up by day

Khammam: Police personnel, who have crossed 50 years age, from home guard to DSP rank are worrying about their health and also of their families with the spike in corona positive cases each day.



According to information, more than 2,000 police personnel, who crossed 50 years, are working in both Khammam and Kothagudem districts. They appealed to the government to sanction leaves to them just like Andhra Pradesh government is giving leaves to cops.

Tirupati range DIG Kranthi Rana Tata gave big relief to the police personnel, who crossed 50 years, from regular duties. Police from home guard to SI level urged the TRS government to give orders like those given in AP.

A head constable said most police personnel aged more than 50 years have been suffering from different ailments.

They all are seeking to give exemption from hectic and regular duties to protect themselves and families from deadly Covid-19. The families of such cops also worrying about their family member's life, by referring to the doctor's statement that persons aged above 50 years will have more chances of getting effected with the virus. The recent deaths also supporting their voice as most of the deceased age was above 50 years.

A head constable's wife said that they are worried not only about her husband's health, but also children's health as corona is contagious.

When contacted, erstwhile Khammam district Police Officers Association president Srinivas said that hospital and Covid-19 related duties are not giving to the police personnel aged above 55 years till date. "We are providing Rs 5,000 from the Association to each of the affected staff and department is also taking care," he added that they are urging the government to give some more exemptions.