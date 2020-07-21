Khammam: CPM protests against 'false' cases

Khammam: CPI (M) leaders and activists staged a dharna in front of the district Collectorate here on Monday protesting against booking police cases against the party workers.

Party district secretary Nunna Nageswar Rao, State committee member P Venkateswar Rao and others participated in the protest.

Later, speaking to the media, the leaders alleged that the police had booked false cases against the party workers and pointed out that it was wrong to book police cases against those, who were fighting for public cause.

They criticised that the police are remaining silent when the activists of TRS and BJP stage protests without following lockdown rules but booking cases against CPI (M) leaders and activists for staging dharna seeking inclusion of Covid-19 treatment in Aarogysri.

Tension prevailed for some time when the protestors tried to barge into the Collectorate.