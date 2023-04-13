Khammam fire accident: Investigation will reveal whether there is conspiracy, says KTR

Telangana Municipal and Urban Development minister KTR who met the Khammam fire accident victims said to the media that the incident of Chimalapadu was unfortunate. Stating that the investigation will reveal whether there is a conspiracy in the accident, he said that an exgratia of Rs.10 lakh has already been announced for the families of the deceased and said that the doctors have been asked to provide better medical services to the injured. They said that they will support the workers of BRS party.



It is known that on April 12, four people died due to an accidental gas cylinder explosion in a hut in Chimalapadu of Karepalli mandal of Khammam district and four others were seriously injured in the accident. The accident took place a short distance from the meeting premises of BRS party Atmeeya Sammelanam.



CM KCR expressed shock and sorrow over this incident. As soon as he came to know about the incident, he called District Minister Puvvada Ajay and MP Nama Nageshwar Rao in Chimalapadu to find out the details. CM KCR assured that the deceased will be supported and supported in all ways. He ordered to provide better medical services to the injured. The state government has announced a compensation of Rs.10 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs.2 lakh each to the injured.