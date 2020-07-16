Khammam: Fresh surge in corona cases prompts traders to reduce business hours

Khammam: Amid fresh surge in corona positive cases in Khammam district, people and traders community are opting for self-quarantine. Khammam is one of the districts, which is witnessing high rise in corona positive cases as every day many cases are reporting, which is creating panic among the people. According to officials, number of active cases has reached 124 and 10 deaths till date.

After relaxing lockdown, people came on to the roads without wearing masks and never bothering to maintain social distancing. But the increasing number of positive cases had changed people's mind set and spread fear among them.

Now most of the people are not coming out unless they have important work and vehicle movement also has reduced drastically. All shops and malls wore a desert look without business.

Keeping in view the severity of the situation, gold and cloth merchants and others have decided to reduce the working hours and Khammam agriculture market yard officials have decided

to close market yards from July 15 to 25.

Silver and gold traders have decided to open shops from 10 am 2 pm and cloth and readymade merchants from 9 am to 6 pm every day.

District collector RV Karnan welcomed the merchants' decision and said virus spread could be prevented when everyone comes forward besides government efforts.