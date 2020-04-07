Khammam: Gayatri Ravi donates 25 lakh for CMRF

Khammam: Gayatri Granite Company Managing Director Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra (known as Gayatri Ravi) donated Rs 25 lakhs for Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) to help the government in its fight against Covid-19. On Tuesday, he presented the cheque to Minister for Municipality KT Rama in Hyderabad in the presence of Minister for Health Eatala Rajender



Speaking with the media over phone, Ravi Chandra said that his company is distributing free food and masks to the homeless people and granite workers in Mahabubabad, Warangal and Khammam districts, following the call given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.