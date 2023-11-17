Khammam: Home Minister Mahmood Ali joins Puvvada’s campaign

Khammam: In a recent campaign rally held on Thursday, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali highlighted the substantial positive impact of the BRS government’s extensive spending on Muslim welfare programmes.

Addressing the media alongside MP Nama Nageswara Rao and MLC Tata Madhusudhan in support of BRS Khammam Assembly candidate Puvvada Ajay Kumar, the Home Minister emphasised the crucial role Muslims have played in the development of Telangana since its creation, contrasting it with the Congress party’s lack of minority-focused initiatives during its 60 years in power.

Mahmood Ali noted the historic shift in employment opportunities for Muslims, from predominantly working in mechanics and hotels to the government’s concerted effort in establishing schools and colleges. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision is aimed at holistic growth, with an investment of Rs 24,000 crore in the welfare of minorities,” he said.

Highlighting specific programmes, he mentioned the Shadi Mubarak initiative, benefiting around two lakh Muslim women in Telangana. In addition, he credited the BRS government for maintaining a curfew-free environment in Telangana, particularly in Hyderabad, since 2014. He contrasted this with the frequent curfews enforced by previous administrations.

Moreover, he also touched upon the political landscape, highlighting the singular leadership in BRS compared to the twenty leaders vying for the Chief Minister position in the Congress party. He urged Muslims to support the BRS party for the overall advancement of the State.

In a plea to Khammam voters, the Home Minister urged them to elect Puvvada with a massive majority.