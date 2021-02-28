X
Khammam: Kavitha College celebrates National Science Day

Kavitha Memorial Degree and PG College secretary Kota Appi Reddy addressing the students during the National Science Day celebrations in Khammam on Sunday
Kavitha Memorial Degree and PG College celebrated the National Science Day on the college premises on Sunday

Khammam: Kavitha Memorial Degree and PG College celebrated the National Science Day on the college premises on Sunday. Earlier in the college, the management and teaching staff and students paid tributes to the great scientist Sir CV Raman.

Later, College Secretary Kota Appi Reddy launched the programme and addressed the students and staff. Professor Krishna Murthy, chief guest for the programme along with Principal Dr K V Ramana Rao, Dr CH Anjaneyulu and staff M Rangan Rao, Dr Geeta, Padmavathi, Murali Krishna, Kalpana, Ajay Kumar, Chaitanya and Papa Rao and team observed the science projects of students.

