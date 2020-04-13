Khammam: KTR appreciates Collector RV Karnan for introducing tele-medicine system

Khammam: IT and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao appreciated Khammam District Collector RV Karnan via Twitter for introducing tele-medicine system with the help of Indian Medical Association, which is yielding good results. He praised the district administration efforts also.

Due to the lockdown, many people have been suffering due to non-availability of treatment and doctors' appointments. To help such people, the Collector urged the doctors for their support in providing treatment to the people, suffering with different ailments. Indian Medical Association came forward to give treatment through telephone.

IMA made available ENT, gynaecology, orthopaedics, urology and diabetes doctors' services through telephone. People can avail the facility by making a phone call free of cost. On Sunday, the district officials have closed 1,517 first aid clinics across the district.