Khammam: Lecturer loses job, turns maize cob seller

Khammam: With a number of cases coming forward wherein people have started resorting to becoming sellers for alternate source of income, the lockdown forced yet another 33-year-old lecturer Pagidipalli Ramesh to sell maize cobs on the roadside to lead his family and pay EMIs in Madhira town, here.

The lecturer had completed MA BEd in 2009 from Andhra University and joined a reputed junior college in Vijayawada where he was earning Rs 30,000 per month before lockdown.

After lockdown was imposed, the college management had asked 20 lecturers including him to leave the job after which he returned to his native place, Madhira along with his wife and 5-year-old kid on March 24. Subsequently, his wife Nagamani who completed MSc BEd had also lost her job.

Ramesh had initially tried to organise tuition classes for the children but no one turned up due to lockdown and corona pandemic.

During his job in Vijayawada, he had purchased a bike, washing machine and freezer on loan and had been paying EMIs for them before lockdown. Unable to pay the EMI for 5 months for them, financers had taken away the bike from him.

Distressed Ramesh lost his hopes and went into depression when he was advised to start selling maize cobs which has lesser investment. He said that he is able to earning Rs 200 to 400 per day depending on the demand.