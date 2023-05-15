Live
Khammam: Meet held on Sainik welfare activities
District Collector VPGautham presided over the District Military Board meeting here on Monday.
Khammam : District Collector VPGautham presided over the District Military Board meeting here on Monday. He explained various measures being taken for the welfare of defence personnel such as many concessions, financial support. He assured to resolve the issue of grant of gun licences to ex-servicemen. A specific job fair for ex-servicemen and their dependents was needed, he felt.
The meeting sought that taking the district as a whole, ex-servicemen should be allocated 2% of the dwellings in the allocation of double bedroom residences. Training programmes for self-employment and competitive exams should also be conducted, it added.
Additional Collectors SnehalathaMogili and N Madhusudan, District Revenue Officer R Sirisha, District In-charge Military Welfare Officer Sriram, District Health Officer Dr B Malathi, DRDA Project Director Vidyachandana, DPO Apparao and others participated in the meeting.