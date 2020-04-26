Khammam: Migrant labourers appeal to let them go

Khammam: Police and revenue officials have shifted the migrant workers and their families to Mekala Bikshamaiah Function Hall in Khammam on Sunday, who reached the town on foot.

As many as 150 labourers of Maharashtra State came to Khammam district in search of works a few months ago and working in Julurupadu and Enkoor mandals. But due to the lockdown, they lost employment and suffering with hunger for the past few days. They started walking along with families including small children and their baggage to go to their native State.

When the officials stopped them, the workers pleaded to allow them to continue their journey and do not need any help from the government. Congress district president Puvvalla Durga Prasad and town president Nagandla Deepak Chowdary alleged that the government would provide flights to take back the people, who were stuck up abroad, but cannot send poor people to their native places.

They demanded the government to arrange transport facilities to send the poor migrant workers back to their home State.