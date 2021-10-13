Khammam: Minister Ajay distributes CMRF cheques

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Tuesday handed over Chief Minister Relief Fund(CMRF) cheques to 26 beneficiaries at his camp office.

The value of cheques was Rs. 14.33 lakh. Speaking on the occasion, Ajay said that the government was implementing the scheme for merely poor people. He suggested the financially weak families to utilise the CMRF to meet medical expenses required for treating ailing family members.

He advised applicants to furnish medical bills and relevant documents. He informed that around 8.41 crore cheques were distributed to 1,968 beneficiaries till the date in his constituency.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude for getting financial help from the government. Later, Ajay distributed Kalyanlaxmi and Shaadimubarak cheques to 37 beneficiaries total worth of Rs 37 lakhs.