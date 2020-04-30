Khammam: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar provides essential commodities to discharged patient

Khammam: Praising the district administration for successfully implementing the lockdown norms, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that the virus will disappear soon from the State if the measures are taken strictly.



On Thursday, along with District Collector RV Karnan the Minister visited a patient's house, who was discharged after recovering from Covid-19, at Quilla area in Khammam. He interacted with the patient's family members and gave them essential commodities. He told them to take nutritious food to boost immunity while advising them to be peaceful following doctors' advice for speedy recovery. Ajay Kumar also interacted with the locals and urged them to cooperate in containing the spread of coronavirus.

The public should strictly follow the lockdown norms, personal hygiene and support health, revenue and police officials, who were engaged in fighting against the virus. As the State government was taking decisive steps, the menace of coronavirus would disappear from Telangana very soon, he hoped.

It was a happy development that about 97 per cent of the persons tested positive for coronavirus had recovered and discharged from hospitals across the State. Of the eight positive cases, four persons were discharged in Khammam and the district would soon be placed in green zone, he said.

The Collector visited the containment zones regularly ensuring that the areas were disinfected. The revenue, police and health officials have to work in coordination with each other till the end of lockdown and further in dealing with the crisis, Ajay Kumar noted.

He was accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi and others.