Khammam: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar launches 'She Mobile Bio-Toilets'

Khammam: All measures were taken to launch 'Toilet on Wheels' in all municipalities across the State, Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar said after launching 'She Mobile Bio-Toilets' near Khammam Collectorate on Sunday. Mayor G Papalal and District Collector RV Karnan were also present at the programme.



Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the initiative was taken following the suggestions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao to set up 'She Toilets' in all municipalities under Pattana Pragathi programme.

The mobile toilets could be launched in a short duration of time as it was done in Kosgi Municipality in Narayanpet district. She Toilets would be made available at busy market places, street vending zones, construction sites, parks, tourist places, bus depots and religious places, Ajay Kumar added.

In order to achieve open defecation free (ODF) towns and villages, the State government has constructed individual household latrines (IHHLs) in large numbers and planned to construct one public toilet for every 1,000 population in all municipalities by August 15.

The Minister said that following the directions of Minister KTR, steps would be taken to ensure availability of as many bio-toilets as possible at the earliest. The TSRTC officials were directed to turn buses unfit for public transport into bio-toilets, he said.

The exclusive She Toilets would cater to the specific needs of women, girls and transgender community members. It was being planned to hand over the maintenance of the toilets to slum level federations, women organisations, organisations of physically challenged persons or outsourcing agencies, Minister Ajay stated.

Later on the day, the Minister participated in Haritha Haram programme in different municipal divisions in Khammam. MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanti and others were present.