Khammam: MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy comes down on BRS government

Khammam : Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy came down heavily on the BRS government here on Saturday. He organised the “Rythu Bharossa Yatra” at Khammam, and a number of farmers and his followers participated in the rally.

During the rally, farmers and followers of Ponguleti raised slogans against the BRS government. During the rally, the farmers rode the tractors and bullock cots. The rally continued to Collectorate and trying leaders entered the office. During that time an argument took place between the Police and Ponguleti followers. The police forcedly displaced the followers and stopped to not enter into the Collectorate.

Speaking after the programme, former MP Ponguleti informed the BRS government utterly failed to implement the farmer welfare. He said it was best exampled the government did not announce compensation for untimely damaged crops so far in the district.

He ridiculed the CM KCR activities showing the state farmers as the model in his visit to other states, and he (CM) is cheating the farmers.

He directly questioned to government When financial aid giving to the farmers who got heavy losses due to untimely rains. He said, the CM KCR promised Rs 10,000/- financial aid per acre, but it was not fulfilled so far. It showed how did the CM KCR paying interest on farmers. Ponguleti demanded to the government immediately announce Rs 30,000/- per acre for crop loss.

Ponguleti followers Muvva Vijay Kumar, Tulluri Brahmaiah, Borra Rajsekhar, M Baby Swarna Kumari, K Rambabu, Vijayabai, Payam Venkateswarlu, J Adinarayana, U Gopala Rao and others have participated in the programme.