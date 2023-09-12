Live
Just In
Khammam: MP Vaddiraju gives call to vote for BRS
Says KCR achieved statehood for TS, developed it tremendously
Khammam: Rajya Sabha Member Vaddiraju Ravichandra on Monday averred that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has all the qualifications to become the Prime Minister and that the BRS will play a significant role in national politics.
He was addressing a party meeting at Yellandu in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, after launching the BRS election campaign with M Kavitha, Yellandu MLA, and District Library Chairman Dindigala Rajender. He said that KCR is eloquent and has extensive experience in the governance field.
Ravichandra predicted that the BRS would sweep the upcoming elections. He praised KCR for achieving statehood to Telangana and elevating it to the top spot in the nation in terms of development and welfare. He said that Atma Gourava Bhavans were being constructed for SCs, STs, BCs, and other castes in pricey neighbourhoods like Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.
K Kanakaiah, a former MLA who lost the Assembly election, was appointed ZP chairman. But he joined those who betrayed the party. The MP rued that the leaders who reaped financial advantage by joining BRS were now speaking out against the Chief Minister.
Ravichandra, who was the in-charge of Yellandu constituency, urged the people to cast their votes for the BRS in view of great achievements by the BRS government.