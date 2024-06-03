Live
- Markets shatter all records, gain over Rs 12L cr in single day
- 13 Lok Sabha, 86 Assembly candidates to test luck today
- Counting of votes begins soon AP
- All set for counting of votes in Vizianagaram
- Seminar held on Malaria prevention
- Counting centres turn into fortresses
- Be vigilant, alert, Naidu tells counting agents
- Nitrogen pressure reducing stations to cut cost, up productivity
- Over 11,000 poll-related FIRs registered in Andhra Pradesh
- Very hopeful of positive results: Sonia Gandhi
Khammam: Officials inspect counting centre
Khammam: Khammam Lok Sabha Constituency Returning Officer and District Collector VP Gautham made arrangements for counting centre of Khammam Lok Sabha General Elections set up at Sri Chaitanya Engineering College, Khammam Rural Mandal Ponnekal.
Gautam and Khammam Lok Sabha election general observers Dr Sanjay G Kolte along with counting observers Prediman Krishan Bhatt and Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt conducted the inspection on Sunday.
On this occasion, the Returning Officer explained to the observers about the arrangements of counting halls, tables, entry of staff and agents etc. He said that arrangements have been made for the transportation of EVMs from the EVM strong room to the counting hall.
