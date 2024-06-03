  • Menu
Khammam: Officials inspect counting centre

Khammam: Officials inspect counting centre
Khammam: Khammam Lok Sabha Constituency Returning Officer and District Collector VP Gautham made arrangements for counting centre of Khammam Lok Sabha General Elections set up at Sri Chaitanya Engineering College, Khammam Rural Mandal Ponnekal.

Gautam and Khammam Lok Sabha election general observers Dr Sanjay G Kolte along with counting observers Prediman Krishan Bhatt and Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt conducted the inspection on Sunday.

On this occasion, the Returning Officer explained to the observers about the arrangements of counting halls, tables, entry of staff and agents etc. He said that arrangements have been made for the transportation of EVMs from the EVM strong room to the counting hall.

