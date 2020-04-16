Khammam: Old age home inmates face hunger crisis

Khammam: As many as 18 elders at the Jesus Old Age Home at Pandurangapuram under Khammam urban limits are suffering from hunger without essential commodities due to the lockdown. A pensioner, Nanduri Lakshminarsamamba, is established the Old Age Home in 2012 and running it since then by expending her pension money. She worked in the education department at Zilla Parishad.



A service-oriented woman from the beginning, she constructed the home with the help of anchor Suma, actress Manchu Lakshmi, actor Pavan Kalyan and others. Noted director SS Rajamouli's mother in- law also visited the home and helped in constructing a permanent building. Due to the lockdown, the old age home is facing problems as there are no essential commodities like rice etc. Their troubles increased with the government paying half pension only to Lakshminarsamamba.

Speaking to The Hans India, home organiser Lakshminarsamamba said that she has been running the home with her pension amount and providing food and medicines to them. "But now with only half pension amount, credited by the government, I am helpless now," she lamented.

With the meagre amount, she was able to provide one-time meals to the 18 elders in the home for a few days. She appealed to the government and donors to come forward and help them in this critical situation.