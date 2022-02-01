Khammam: Palabhishekam held for TRS top brass

Khammam: As a mark of gratitude to Chief Minister KChandrashekar Rao for sanctioning Rs 35 crore for constructing a 100-bedhospital in Sathupalli town, TRS leaders and councillors led by municipal chairman K Mahesh performed 'Palabhishekam' to the portraits of CM KCR and Ministers Harish Rao and KTR.

The municipal chairman said that Sathupalli town was progressing on all fronts at a brisk pace under the regime of CM KCR. He also praised MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiahfor striving hard for the development of constituency. The leaders also conveyed special thanks to district minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MP Nama Nageswara Rao, Y Srinivas Rao for extending support for taking up several development programmes.