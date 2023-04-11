Khammam: People urged to make Cong's Mancherial rally successful

Khammam: Congress leaders have called upon the party leaders to work for the success of the Manchiryala Jai Bharat Satyagraha Sabha and public meeting to be held on April 14.

Speaking to party workers on Monday, District Congress party president Puvvalla Durga Prasad and Mallu Nandini Vikramarka informed that senior Congress Bhatti Vikramarka who have being conducting Hath Se Hath Jodo yatra in Manchiryala district have got huge response from the people. On April 14, a public meeting and huge protest programme against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi by the BJP government will be held.

She said that the initiation of Jai Bharat Satyagraha will be conducted under his leadership. The response of the yatra is scaring BRS and BJP leaders in the State, she added. She said the people are vexed with the ruling parties; they want to change the government in the State and at the Center and give the reign of the government in the hands of the Congress party.

AICC national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy, Telangana in-charge Manik Rao Thackeray, Rohit Chaudhary, Nadeem Javed will attend the Satyagraha Deeksha.

She asked the party cadres to participate in the big event and make it a grand success.

Madhira constituency Congress party mandal presidents Suramshetty Kishore, Vemireddy Sudhakar Reddy, Ambati Venkateswarlu, Kommineni Ramesh Babu, Gali Durga Rao, Kanneboyna Gopi Yadav, Paidipally Kishore, SC cell president Dara Balaraju and Congress leaders and activists participated in this programme.