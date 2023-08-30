Khammam: Police arrest Cong leaders protesting for road widening

Khammam: City Congress convenor Mohammad Javeed condemned the arrest of party leaders and workers staging protest at the Municipal Corporation for road widening in 54th division on Tuesday.

He said that it was undemocratic that the police arrested them illegally when they staged a dharna in front of the Municipal Corporation office with a fair demand to increase the width of the 3.75 meter road being laid in 54th division to about 5 meters width.

He said that this road, which is being laid near the TDP office, is always busy. Local Congress corporator Mikkilineni Manjula held a dharna in front of the Municipal Corporation office demanding that the current 3.75 meter wide road is not enough and a 5 meter wide road should be laid to meet the traffic.

In this background, the police arrested them and took them to the CTC office in the police headquarters.

On this occasion, Congress leader Muvva Vijaya Babu expressed his anger that the police prevented him from even giving a chance to give a petition to the Corporation Commissioner or other officials.

The leaders of Congress raised anti-BRS slogans during the protest. Congress state leader Maddineni Baby Swarnakumari, Tumburu Dayakar Reddy, Sarpanch Gone Bhujanga Reddy and others expressed their solidarity with the arrested leaders. Congress corporators Malidu Venkateswarlu, Lakawat Saidulu, Mikkilineni Narender, OBC cell district presidents Puchkayala Veerbhadram, Kongara Jyotirmai, state minority leaders Rabbani, district minority leaders Sheikh Imam, INTUC city president were among those who staged a dharna before the Municipal office.