Khammam: Public participation in curbing human trafficking stressed

Khammam: Need of public participation was stressed in curbing human trafficking at a meeting held in Khammam on Thursday marking 'World Day Against Human Trafficking'.

The meeting was organised by Society for Community Participation and Education in Rural Development (SCOPE-RD) and Girls Alliance Advocacy (GAA) to create awareness among auto union leaders and government staff.Speaking on the occasion, District Welfare Officer Sabitha stated that human trafficking was a heinous act perpetrated by the criminals and it was badly impacting the society. Telangana State stands at fourth place in terms of human trafficking in the country, and to prevent human trafficking, active participation by public is a must, she added.

District Child Welfare Committee Chairman ML Prasad explained how criminals resort to human trafficking. There is a need for effective coordination and support from government departments and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to address the menace.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Circle Inspector K Madhusudhan noted that the poorer sections were at risk as every day in every country human trafficker exploits the vulnerable people for profit.

As per a study over 70 per cent of the victims were women and girls, while about one third were children in detected trafficking cases. Law enforcement and criminal justice systems have to take tough measures to curb human trafficking, he suggested.

SCOPE-RD coordinator Sandeep and Childline coordinator K Srinivas were present.