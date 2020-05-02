 Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Khammam: Puvvada Foundation distributes groceries to 5,000 workers

Khammam: Puvvada Foundation distributes groceries to 5,000 workersTransport Minister P Ajay Kumar distributing groceries to a woman worker in Khammam on Friday on May Day
Highlights

On account of May Day, Puvvada Foundation has organised groceries distribution programme in Khammam town on Friday.

Khammam: On account of May Day, Puvvada Foundation has organised groceries distribution programme in Khammam town on Friday. The Foundation Chairman and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar distributed groceries to 5,000 workers working in grain market, gold shop, mason, Nayaka brahmins, two-wheeler mechanics, electricians, artists, tailors, cobblers, photographers and other caste-based professionals.

Extending May Day wishes to all, Minister Ajay said the TRS government is giving Rs 1,500 and 12 kg rice to each one of BPL families during the lockdown. He asked everyone to follow lockdown norms and to follow precautions to prevent coronavirus spread. MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, former Agricultural Marketing Chairman RJC Krishna, Mayor Dr Papalal and other leaders were participated the programme.

Meanwhile, due to the lockdown May Day celebrations were conducted simply in across the district. CPM, CPI, CPML, Congress, TDP and other workers unions used to take out huge rallies on May Day but this time there was no rallies and grand arrangements.

CPM district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao, CPI district secretary Potu Prasad, senior leader Bagam Hemanth Rao and other leaders hoisted party flags at various centres.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories