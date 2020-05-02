Khammam: Puvvada Foundation distributes groceries to 5,000 workers

Khammam: On account of May Day, Puvvada Foundation has organised groceries distribution programme in Khammam town on Friday. The Foundation Chairman and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar distributed groceries to 5,000 workers working in grain market, gold shop, mason, Nayaka brahmins, two-wheeler mechanics, electricians, artists, tailors, cobblers, photographers and other caste-based professionals.



Extending May Day wishes to all, Minister Ajay said the TRS government is giving Rs 1,500 and 12 kg rice to each one of BPL families during the lockdown. He asked everyone to follow lockdown norms and to follow precautions to prevent coronavirus spread. MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, former Agricultural Marketing Chairman RJC Krishna, Mayor Dr Papalal and other leaders were participated the programme.

Meanwhile, due to the lockdown May Day celebrations were conducted simply in across the district. CPM, CPI, CPML, Congress, TDP and other workers unions used to take out huge rallies on May Day but this time there was no rallies and grand arrangements.

CPM district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao, CPI district secretary Potu Prasad, senior leader Bagam Hemanth Rao and other leaders hoisted party flags at various centres.