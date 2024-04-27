Live
Just In
Khammam: Raghuram Reddy begins campaign trail
The Congress party’s Lok Sabha candidate for the region, Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy (RRR) began his campaign at the picturesque Tank Bund, Walker’s Paradise near Gorilla Park in the city on Friday evening.
Accompanied by the party’s district president Puvalla Durgaprasad, Khammam Convener Mohmmed Javeed, and former MLC Balasani Lakshminarayana, RRR greeting the evening walkers and requested them to vote for him, granting him victory with highest majority.
The Congress leader urged for people to ensure that BJP is defeated at the Centre, which he said would be helpful for public welfare governance. Earlier, he attended the NSUI meeting at the Congress party’s district office during which he urged student leaders to create awareness about the Yuva Nyaya Scheme.
District women’s Congress president Dobbala Sowjanya, former corporator Nagandla Deepak Chaudhary, former councillor Palakurti Nageswara Rao, leaders Koppula Chandrasekhara Rao, Kisan district Congress presidents Mokka Shekhar Goud, Syed Hussain, Sheikh Abdul Rehman, and others participated in these events.