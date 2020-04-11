Khammam: Railway Protection Force distributes essential items to railway porters
Highlights
Khammam: The Khammam railway protection force on Friday distributed rice, essential commodities and masks to 38 railway license and parcel porters, who...
Khammam: The Khammam railway protection force on Friday distributed rice, essential commodities and masks to 38 railway license and parcel porters, who have been suffering during the lockdown, in Khammam railway station.
The railway police circle Inspector K Madhusudhan said that they have noticed license porters suffering without food and money and collected Rs 50,000 from the staff. They distributed 25 kg rice, essential commodities and masks to all the 38 license porters in Khammam railway station.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story