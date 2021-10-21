  • Menu
Khammam: SCCL pays tributes to Valmiki

SCCL celebrating Valmiki birth anniversary in Hyderabad on Wednesday
SCCL celebrating Valmiki birth anniversary in Hyderabad on Wednesday

Highlights

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Wednesday conducted Valmiki birth anniversary celebrations in all areas.

Khmmam: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Wednesday conducted Valmiki birth anniversary celebrations in all areas. A programme was organized by the company at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Director N Balaram paid tributes to Valmiki. On the occasion, he said that Valmiki is an idol for the people. General Manager of the company Surender, Administrative Manager N Bhasker and others participated in the programme.

Similarly, the officers took part in Valmiki Jayanti in corporate office of Kothagudem.

