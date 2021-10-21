Khammam: SCCL pays tributes to Valmiki
Highlights
Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Wednesday conducted Valmiki birth anniversary celebrations in all areas.
Khmmam: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Wednesday conducted Valmiki birth anniversary celebrations in all areas. A programme was organized by the company at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad.
Director N Balaram paid tributes to Valmiki. On the occasion, he said that Valmiki is an idol for the people. General Manager of the company Surender, Administrative Manager N Bhasker and others participated in the programme.
Similarly, the officers took part in Valmiki Jayanti in corporate office of Kothagudem.
