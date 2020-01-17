Khammam: Sectoral officers told to inspect polling centers

Khammam: Every sectorial officer should inspect all the polling stations in their respective municipalities, said District Collector RV Karnan. A meeting was conducted with the sectoral officers in his office on Friday.

He asked the officers to arrange the route vehicles before the polling dates. He informed that wine shops will remain closed from January 20 to 22, and from 24 to 25.

Khammam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, Trainee Collector Adarsh Surabhi, and Nodal officers K Sriram, Prasanna Kumar, Krishna Rao, Madhan Mohan, Bhaskar Rao, K Janardhana Rao, G Prakash Reddy, CH Chandra Sekhar Rao, Kasim, Appa Rao and sectoral officers attended the meeting.

