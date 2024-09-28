Live
- Odisha Implements Quality Control For Jagannath Temple's Mahaprasad Amid Tirupati Controversy
- CBI probe would have led to hate politics, contends DKS
- Confiscate 301 acres of forest land as per court order: Eshwar Khandre
- Gold rates in Hyderabad slashes today, check the rates on 28 September, 2024
- Dussehra Holidays for schools from October 3 to 13 Days in Andhra Pradesh
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashes today, check the rates on 28 September, 2024
- Devotees rush at Tirumala is normal, to take 8 hours for Sarvadarshans
- CM Stalin Meets PM Modi: Discusses Key Tamil Nadu Issues And Chennai Metro Expansion
- BJP bags last vacant seat of MCD after AAP, Cong boycott
- President Draupadi Murmu to visit Hyderabad today, officials make arrangements
Just In
Khammam: Six injured in accident
Highlights
Khammam: Six persons suffered minor injuries in an accident at Sitaramapuram village of Penuballi mandal in the district on Friday. A speeding private...
Khammam: Six persons suffered minor injuries in an accident at Sitaramapuram village of Penuballi mandal in the district on Friday. A speeding private bus hit a stationary truck laden with onion bags from the rear.
The windshield and passenger entry door of the bus was damaged while the rear part of the truck was partially damaged in the incident. Meanwhile, bags of onion fell on the road due to the accident and police had to stand guard to prevent them being stolen; the price of one kilogram of onions touched Rs 60 mark in the market.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS