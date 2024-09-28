Khammam: Six injured in accident

Khammam: Six persons suffered minor injuries in an accident at Sitaramapuram village of Penuballi mandal in the district on Friday. A speeding private bus hit a stationary truck laden with onion bags from the rear.

The windshield and passenger entry door of the bus was damaged while the rear part of the truck was partially damaged in the incident. Meanwhile, bags of onion fell on the road due to the accident and police had to stand guard to prevent them being stolen; the price of one kilogram of onions touched Rs 60 mark in the market.